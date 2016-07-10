Skip to content
Bernie Sanders
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
AP FACT CHECK: 2020 Democrats and their grasp of the facts
Sanders, liberals, out with bill to cancel student debt
Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts “Ice Cream Social” in New Hampshire with Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at Town Hall in Montgomery
Sunday: Bernie Sanders hosts rally at Kelly Ingram Park, here’s what to expect
Video
Government shutdown: Day 19, prime time addresses and trip to Texas border
Video
March on Mississippi at Canton Nissan plant draws thousands
Poll: Most young Americans say parties don’t represent them
Young Sanders and Clinton supporters say armchair activism won’t work
DNC Day 3: President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden to address convention
Video
Clinton wins historic nomination with a boost from Sanders
Video
DNC Day 1: Clinton set to make history as 1st female presidential nominee of major party
Video
Under fire, Dem chair Wasserman Schultz to leave
Video
Bernie Sanders delegate running from Minnesota to convention in Philadelphia
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham