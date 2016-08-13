Skip to content
Bentley
Fmr. Gov. Bentley opens medical practice, offers free screenings
Video
Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped below 5% for Gov. Ivey’s first month
Lawmakers close legal loopholes exposed in Bentley impeachment proceedings
Video
Shakeup with state law enforcement agency
Video
Zeigler schedules exit audits for governor’s mansions upon Bentley’s departure
Video
Is this the infamous ‘love bench’ mentioned in Bentley impeachment report?
What’s next for former Governor Robert Bentley?
Video
Governor Bentley impeachment hearing recessed Monday afternoon
Video
Bentley US Senate appointment lawsuit hearing date set
Gov. Bentley to create grocery tax task force
Video
Gov. Bentley tours drought stricken Lake Purdy, asks residents to recognize severity of situation
Video
Gov Bentley: Fire from explosion will burn until fuel runs out; 3 mile radius evacuated
Video
Alabama restores Medicaid payment boost for primary care
Alabama Senate committee approves 2 lottery bills
Video
Bentley refuses to respond to new audio recordings
Video
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham