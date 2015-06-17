Skip to content
Bcri
BCRI reaffirms award for Angela Davis
Sephira Bailey Shuttlesworth weighs in on BCRI controversy
Video
Angela Davis alternative event
Video
Community activists call for Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s leadership to resign
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute celebrates 26th anniversary
Video
More Bcri Headlines
Human trafficking conference held in Birmingham
Video
Civil rights pilgrimage group visits Birmingham civil rights monuments on way to Selma
Video
‘Blood Mirror’ exhibit at BCRI centers on FDA’s blood donation policy
Video
Investigators in 2015 Charleston massacre share evidence in Birmingham
Video
Rachel on the Road: Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Video
BCRI kicks off summer series with A Night with Freedom Rider Hank Thomas
Video
D.C. youth activists’ Birmingham journey
Video
‘A Voteless People is a Hopeless People’ exhibit opens at BCRI
Video
