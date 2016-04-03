Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bathroom
Bathroom privacy up in smoke as Alabama school combats vapes
Man falls through Waffle House ceiling, still on the run
Video
Snake appears in Virginia Beach man’s toilet
Starbucks bathrooms now open to everyone, not just customers
Video
Oxford High School Student facing charges after reportedly writing threatening graffiti
Video
More Bathroom Headlines
Gadsden man accused of forcing woman into Auburn bar bathroom for sex act after Iron Bowl, police say
Colorado pizza shop removes signs after complaints
Tuscaloosa Sheriffs patrol Brookwood High School following shooting threat
Video
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Video
Restaurant owners criticize so-called “Bathroom Bill”
Video
Tennessee small businesses go neutral after bill with unisex bathrooms
Boy says man recorded him in South Carolina Walmart
Five arrested at park restroom ‘popular’ for public lewdness
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Auburn softball coach accused of physical, verbal abuse
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
WATCH: Cover Alabama Coalition urge Gov. Ivey to say yes to Medicaid expansion
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video