Bankruptcy
Fred’s files for bankruptcy, will close remaining stores in Alabama and nationwide
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Charlotte Russe closing all stores
United Mine Workers rally for benefit security after Mission Coal files for bankruptcy
Video
All Payless Shoe Source stores expected to close by end of May
Video
More Bankruptcy Headlines
Report: Payless to close all stores
Toys ‘R’ Us to close more than 180 stores, 2 in Alabama
Video
Walker Co. seeking financial advice from Jefferson Co.
Lawyers push lawmakers to cap high payday loan interest rates
Video
Fairfield City Council passes resolution to request reduction in force
Video
Brookwood miners rally for benefits as Walter Energy announces more layoffs
Video
Walter Energy files for bankruptcy
Video
50 Cent files for bankruptcy protection after losing lawsuit
