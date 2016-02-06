Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Avery Johnson
Report: Alabama, Avery Johnson negotiating buyout
Interviews: Alabama players after Tide beat Ole Miss in SEC Tournament
Video
Alabama Upsets No. 22 Mississippi State, 83-79
Alabama Men’s Basketball Team is Looking to Move on from Buzzer-Beater Loss
Video
Alabama Men’s Basketball Team Defeats 13th Ranked Kentucky Wildcats
Video
More Avery Johnson Headlines
Alabama prevails over Arizona in a closely fought contest, 76-73
Video
Alabama basketball falls to Georgia State on a buzzer-beater, 83-80
Top-100 prospect in Class of 2019 picks Alabama basketball
Herb Jones game time decision for Crimson Tide
Video
UA Basketball Head Coach Avery Johnson weighs in on racist video
Video
Alabama basketball prepping for season-opener
Video
Alabama’s Avery Johnson hosts camp, previews 2017 season
Video
Coaches talk golf, their teams at Regions Tradition Pro-Am
Video
Alabama looks to end losing skid against Auburn at home
Video
Alabama handles Missouri, 80-71
Video
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
WATCH: Cover Alabama Coalition urges Gov. Ivey to say yes to Medicaid expansion
WATCH: MAX Transit launches ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign to honor heroic transportation workers
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video