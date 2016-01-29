Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Australia
Mom of bullied 9-year-old speaks out; son invited to lead rugby league team onto field
Video
The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals, including many injured in the Australia wildfires
Caught on Camera: Giant Spider eats possum
Video
Australia building $278,000 solar toilet
Video
Google introduces drone deliveries in Australia
Video
More Australia Headlines
Eckroat finishes off thrilling win at 6th Junior Invitational
Video
Be Kind, Please Rewind: Oregon Blockbuster is last on Earth
Check out this giant head of cabbage!
Video
CBS 42 held its own dog show ahead of Westminster finals tonight
Video
4 killed on Australia amusement park ride
2 teens charged in Australia for allegedly planning act of terror
Video
Robberies prompt calls for more Olympic-level security in Rio
Australian officials say MH370 debris could reach Mozambique
Doctor, transplant recipient reunite on 22nd anniversary of surgery
Video
Apple issues recall on millions of power adapters, could cause electric shock
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics