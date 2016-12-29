Skip to content
Coronavirus
Attalla
1 dead, 1 injured at party in Attalla; suspect at large
Gadsden restaurant providing free meals for firefighters battling warehouse fire
Video
Attalla mobile home catches fire and explodes because of oxygen tank
82-year-old woman killed in Attalla house fire
Video
82-year-old woman killed in Attalla house fire
Video
More Attalla Headlines
Anniston man charged in death of 22-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody in Attalla death investigation
Attalla Police on the scene of death investigation on Highway 11
Missing Etowah County teen found safe
Video
Etowah County teen killed after being struck by vehicle
Man shot in Etowah County, one day after arrest for attempted sexual extortion
Attalla Police: Mom of missing child made contact, reports she and her daughter are okay
Investigation underway into death of Etowah County inmate
Video
Family of 5 arrested in connection to Attalla burglaries
Attalla man arrested for breaking into house, attempting to steal laptop
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Central Alabama Weather
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday