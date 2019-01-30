Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ashley Bridges Wjbf
At the Super Bowl, eyes on iPhones not the field
Video
Atlanta kids star in Ludacris music video ahead of Super Bowl
Video
How Reggie Bush says the NFL should fix bad “no-calls”
Video
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams talks how Rams need to get Brady on his back
Video
Have you seen me?: Faces of missing children who may be being trafficked around the Big Game
Video
More Ashley Bridges Wjbf Headlines
How close do the 400 mile per hour Thunderbird planes fly over the Super Bowl stadium
Video
Reggie Wayne on why it matters if you’ve been to the big game before
Video
Why Super Bowl pros say Atlanta could be too much of a good thing for the young Rams
Video
What NFL players eat in the off-season: NFL players share their favorite foods
Video
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Bessemer City Schools installing towers to provide free WiFi to students
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
ARCPoint Labs begins COVID-19 testing in Birmingham
Video