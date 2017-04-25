Skip to content
Apartments
Tuscaloosa police stepping up summer patrols to combat crime
Video
Father in custody after police say he took a toddler from mother’s Homewood apartment
Video
1 suspect in custody, 2 on the loose after woman hit by gunfire at Birmingham apartments
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after carjacking, shooting
Authorities investigating after Birmingham Fire finds victim of fatal shooting
More Apartments Headlines
15 displaced after Hoover apartment fire
Fairfield child brain dead in hospital after suffering reported abuse; parent in custody
Video
University of Alabama student reportedly robbed at gunpoint outside his apartment
Video
Tuscaloosa family still searching for answers 17 years after relative’s murder
Video
Tuscaloosa investigators searching for answers after gunfight near crowd
Video
Apartment complex sued for wrongful death after child drowns in pool
Video
High-Rise apartments set to bring change to Five Points South
Video
Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspects after rash of car burglaries
Video
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at Center Point apartment complex
Tuscaloosa firefighter hailed as hero after saving 2-year-old child from apartment blaze
Video
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video