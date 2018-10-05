Skip to content
Apartment
Residents forced to move out of The Metropolitan apartments in Lakeview
Video
Birmingham police investigating shooting near apartment complex
38 displaced after apartment blaze in Homewood
Video
Apartment fire in Center Point displaces 21 residents
Video
Trial of Dallas officer set to start Aug. 12
More Apartment Headlines
UPDATE: Hoover homicide victim identified
Accidental apartment fire claims 1 life, Birmingham Fire continues to investigate
Fatal shooting on 42nd Avenue North being investigated by Birmingham Police
Video
Families rescued from burning Dallas apartment fire
Video
Birmingham apartment fire leaves smoke damage
Vestavia Hills apartment fire leaves one injured
Video
Shooting near Center Point apartment complex leaves man dead
Video
14-year-old boy charged in Sunday afternoon Hoover homicide
Apartment fire on Seventh Street leaves one injured
Video
Lakeview apartment fire intentionally set, ATF says
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video