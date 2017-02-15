Skip to content
American Heart Association
Doctors recommend taxes, decrease in marketing for sugary drinks
Video
Doctors want the government to tax sugary drinks
Video
American Heart Association creates program to keep students active
Video
Birmingham Heart Walk raising awareness for heart disease and stroke this Saturday
Video
Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon set for May 17th at Sheraton Birmingham
Video
More American Heart Association Headlines
How to Survive a Heart Attack: Survivors weigh in on their symptoms
Video
Raise awareness for heart disease with the Go Red for Women campaign
Video
Birmingham Heart Walk set for June 24th in Uptown
Video
American Heart Association hosting Power to End Stroke Reception May 11th
Video
American Heart Association hosting Go Red for Women Luncheon this week
Video
City of Birmingham taking on big role in National Walking Day
Video
‘Dancing with a Doc’ spreads heart disease awareness
Video
Birmingham Heart Guild preparing for 30th annual Heart Ball
Video
Local family shares story of hope after daughter diagnosed with CHD
Video
New season means new exercise routines
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video