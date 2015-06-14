Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Altercation
Birmingham police need help identifying Chevron robbery suspect
Man killed in overnight shooting near Eastlake
Birmingham police and K-9 units in Wylam for altercation
Video
Birmingham police and K-9 units in Wylam for altercation
Video
Person severely injured in hit and run at Green Springs Highway gas station
Video
More Altercation Headlines
Subway restaurant closed for ‘re-training’ after manager allegedly uses racial slur in video
Video
Birmingham Police Officer arrested after off-duty altercation
VIDEO: Son of suspect in 5-year-old’s death sparks altercation in court, wrestled to ground
Video
Victim in I-20/59 shooting dies; suspect in custody
Video
Man accused of stabbing 3 victims in custody
Video
Bessemer PD responds to fight at Bessemer movie theater
Birmingham PD investigating homicide after one killed, two injured in shootout
Video
Mayor’s office releases police report from altercation
Video
One person dies after violent day in Birmingham area
Video
Altercation leads to a child shot in Birmingham
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Birmingham Salvation Army providing bags of groceries for Jefferson County residents