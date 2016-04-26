Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
The CBS 42 News at Noon
Alexander City
Alexander City police in search of missing senior
Passengers survive small plane crash in Alexander City
Man killed after falling from ride at Alexander City Fair
Video
University of Alabama sorority mourning the death of freshman student
Video
Central Alabama Community College placed on probation
Video
More Alexander City Headlines
Birmingham Police asking for help finding partially blind missing senior with mobility issues
School to go on at Benjamin Russell High School after online threat
Alabama mayor found guilty of assaulting city councilman
Video
Escaped inmate from Alexander City work release center recaptured in Ashville
Alexander City mayor, wife charged with assault after alleged city hall brawl
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Birmingham Salvation Army providing bags of groceries for Jefferson County residents
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
CBS 42 News Livestream
WATCH: Shooting under investigation in North Birmingham;1 shot with possible life-threatening injuries
Video