Alabama State Troopers
State troopers crack down on motorist after several deadly accidents this holiday season
Video
Vote for the 2018 Alabama State Trooper Cruiser
Alabama State Troopers deliver teddy bears to children at DCH Regional Medical Center
Alabama drivers can now face stiff penalties for driving without liability insurance
Video
Death investigation underway after Birmingham man was found under Tuscaloosa bridge
More Alabama State Troopers Headlines
Emergency services rerouting traffic after fatal crash on Valleydale Road
Video
Troopers want you to recognize human trafficking
Video
Tractor trailer involved in fatal two-vehicle crash in Butler County
State Troopers investigating 4 traffic deaths, 2 boating deaths over Memorial Day Weekend
Experts stress water safety following kayak death
Video
Fayette County father and son killed in head-on collision with each other
Video
Troopers: Crashes, injuries, fatalities up this year
Video
Boaz man allegedly shoots man in leg
Child drowns after car crashes into Coosa River
Video
86-year-old man killed in Tuscaloosa crash
Video
