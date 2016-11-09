Skip to content
Alabama Senate
Alabama’s proposed abortion ban approved by committee
The Latest: Alabama Senate narrowly approves lottery bill
Alabama Senate approves bill to allow donations to border wall fund
Man who spent 30 years on death row has not received compensation following wrongful conviction
Teachers, parents demand safer schools; lawmaker wants to arm educators
Gun violence survivors oppose Alabama permitless carry bill
Lawmakers weigh in on lottery as a Governor’s race issue
Alabama lawmakers have budgets, CHIP to tackle as day 2 of legislative session begins
State Republicans sponsor bill that would change special election laws
Video
Sessions says he’s voted in Alabama Senate race
WATCH: Roy Moore arrives on horseback to vote in Alabama US Senate Special Election
Roy Moore speaks Thursday afternoon at faith leaders press conference
Alabama Senate to vote on prison construction plan
Senate Bill 16 passes, judicial override in death penalty ends
Campaign 2016: Richard Shelby vs. Ron Crumpton for Alabama Senate seat
TRENDING STORIES
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
