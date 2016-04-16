Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
UPDATE: Missing Parrish child found safe, grandmother arrested
Video
4 people hurt in crash following suspect chase
Video
ALEA arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash at ‘Rock the South’
Video
Heavy flooding forces evacuations in Moundville
State troopers crack down on motorist after several deadly accidents this holiday season
Video
More Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Headlines
Law enforcement pull two vehicles from Smith Lake
Video
Body of Helena man missing on Lay Lake recovered
Video
Calhoun County missing teen found in Tennessee
Video
SBI investigating campus officer-involved shooting at University of North Alabama
Video
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigating officer involved shooting
Troopers cancel missing child alert for 14 year old girl
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in Macon County
Governor Bentley provides $3 million towards safety on the roads
Hearing date set for lawsuit against Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley
Video
ALEA: Teen drowns in Lewis Smith Lake
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics
COVID-19 by zipcode: Why not in Jefferson County?
Video