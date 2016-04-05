Skip to content
Alabama Governor
Ivey/Maddox spar over running and issues in first joint appearance
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announces run for governor
Video
After death of 5 year old, Alabama governor says all daycare centers should be licensed
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey marks 100 days in office
Alabama governor faces impeachment hearings after ruling
More Alabama Governor Headlines
Committee won’t halt Bentley impeachment probe
Video
Moore tops poll for potential governor
Video
“Shame on you!”: Former governor Don Siegelman writes lottery response letter
Video
Feds question Alabama governor’s ex-law enforcement chief
Video
Bentley: Special session still ‘an option’
Video
State Rep: Articles of impeachment against Bentley moving forward
Video
State leaders send Gov. Bentley legislation to review & demands for information
Video
State representative sends letter to Governor Bentley about “Wanda’s desk”
Video
Siegelman auctions prison shirt online to benefit documentary on his conviction
Video
Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey has “plan in place” in case Bentley leaves office
Video
