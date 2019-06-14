Skip to content
Alabama Football
Report: Miami Dolphins tried to meet with Tua Tagovailoa last week
SEC cancels all 2020 spring sports competitions, practice due to coronavirus
Alabama Football’s Reggie Ragland Headed to Super Bowl LIV
Fans share their favorite memories from past Iron Bowls
Video
Jones, No. 5 Alabama rout Western Carolina, 66-3
More Alabama Football Headlines
Former Alabama player Tyrone Prothro speaks on Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury
Video
Saban: ‘We’re all hurting’ from Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Tide roll past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28
Harvey Updyke, Alabama fan who poisoned Toomer’s Oaks at Auburn, ordered back to court
WATCH: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa talks weight loss, mentality at media day
Video
Flat Rock Park closed after man drowns, emergency crews searching for body
WATCH: Blake Sims and Trent Richardson on the AAF and what’s next
Alabama holds first open practice under Nate Oats
Video
Kira Lewis Jr. Named One of 18 Finalists for 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup
Jackson-Olin’s Quandarrius Robinson commits to Alabama
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,272 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Gov. Ivey launches new COVID-19 testing sites supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video