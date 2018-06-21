Skip to content
Alabama Basketball
Alabama basketball picks up 5-star commit Joshua Primo
Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. Invited to USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Training Camp
Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Announces the Addition of Two Men’s Basketball Signees
WATCH: Alabama introduces new men’s basketball coach Nate Oats
Alabama names Nate Oats men’s basketball coach
Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Team Looking to Bounce Back from Loss to Florida
Video
Alabama Upsets No. 22 Mississippi State, 83-79
Alabama Holds No. 20 Ole Miss to lowest point total of the season in 74-53 Win
Alabama men’s basketball falls at No. 3/3 Tennessee in Final Seconds, 71-68
Video
Alabama Men’s Basketball Team is Looking to Move on from Buzzer-Beater Loss
Video
Alabama Men’s Basketball Team Defeats 13th Ranked Kentucky Wildcats
Video
Alabama prevails over Arizona in a closely fought contest, 76-73
Video
Top-100 prospect in Class of 2019 picks Alabama basketball
Alabama will face Northeastern in opening round of 2018 Charleston Classic
Alabama’s Collin Sexton making final preparations for 2018 NBA Draft
