Aid
Walmart announces additional donations for tornado and flood victims, including Alabama
Video
President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Alabama
Video
Birmingham Hurricane Michael relief at Boutwell Auditorium
Central Alabamians stepping up to help with Hurricane Michael recovery
Video
Aid flows to Puerto Rico but many still lack water and food
More Aid Headlines
UNICEF accepting donations for aid to Puerto Rico
FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto Rico
Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
School bus aid arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Video
Alabama resources prep to help hurricane victims
Video
Senate refuses to stop airlines from shrinking seat sizes
White House disputes Apple’s position on iPhone hack request
Video
Guard accused of aiding NY prison escapees due in court
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video