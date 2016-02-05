Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Adph
ADPH: No non-work gatherings of 10 or more people
ADPH recommends postponing non-urgent dental procedures amid COVID-19 outbreak
BREAKING: Alabama Dept. of Public health confirms 1 measles case in St. Clair co. in an infant
Video
Report: No evidence of uveal melanoma cluster among Auburn University students and employees
9 children test positive for whooping cough in Jefferson and Shelby counties
More Adph Headlines
Alabama Department of Public Health investigates tuberculosis case at Auburn University
Alabama Department of Public Health releases flu shot clinic schedule
ADPH investigating after food handler with Hepatitis A found working at Anniston restaurant
Video
ADPH investigating whooping cough outbreak in East Alabama
Video
ADPH warning people to be on their guard against rabies
Video
ADPH issues health advisory after rise in north Alabama syphilis cases
Video
St. Vincent’s prepares to open new hospital facility in Chilton County
ADPH hosts virus video contest for teens to spread Zika virus awareness
Birmingham area veterinarian charged after being caught with 24 raccoons, 6 coyotes
ADPH advising pregnant women to postpone travel to affected areas
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video