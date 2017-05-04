Skip to content
Adopt
More than 120 dogs and cats rescued from Hurricane Barry’s path in Louisiana
Penny’s Plea: Resilient dog needs forever home
The ‘Purr-fect’ survival story: Kitten travels 55 miles underneath a car in Texas
Tuscaloosa animal shelter gets mobile adoption truck
Video
GBHS hosts Black Friday event for adoptable pets
Video
More Adopt Headlines
Mother who inpsired ‘The Blind Side’ visits Birmingham to encourage child advocates
Video
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Michael arrive in Minneapolis to find new homes
Video
Camp Fletcher hosts dog day at the park
Video
Dogs rescued from Trussville puppy mill now eligible for adoption
Video
Adopt a new furry family member at GBHS ‘Clear the Shelter’ event
Video
Paws of the Week: June 1st – June 8th
Video
Alabama district attorney calling on pastors to adopt a gang member
Video
Paws of the Week: May 18th -25th
Video
Paws of the Week: May 11 – 18th
Video
Paws of the Week: May 4th-May 11th
Video
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video