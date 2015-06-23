Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Accidental
1 person dead after deadly accident on 3rd Ave N
Video
Accidental apartment fire claims 1 life, Birmingham Fire continues to investigate
Huffman High shooting suspect in court Friday
Video
Family remembers Logan Trammell, 22 year old they say was accidentally killed by father
Video
16-year-old Cullman High School boy dies after accidentally shooting self
Video
More Accidental Headlines
Report: Young boy shot, killed in Cullman; no foul play suspected
Bullet found in baby’s hamper, neighbor arrested for accidental gunshot
Woman accidentally shoots self in chest at local motel
Coroner: Infant’s day care death was accidental
Video
3-year-old accidentally shoots 9-year-old sister in Irondale
Video
Bessemer church burglarized, catches fire before Sunday services
Video
Child, adult burned while trying to light pumpkin
Police believe man accidentally shot, killed by toddler at Hoover apartment
Video
Bessemer apartment fire ruled accidental
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
ARCPoint Labs begins COVID-19 testing in Birmingham
Video