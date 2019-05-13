Skip to content
Accident
54-year-old victim identified in fatal traffic accident on Alliance Road in Bessemer
Fiery head-on collision in Northport leaves 1 dead
Nancy Parker, New Orleans TV anchor known for hard news with heart, dies in plane crash
Alabama woman miraculously survives internal decapitation
Video
14-year-old boy involved in Walker County crash dies
2 killed in wrong-way vehicle collision on Carraway Boulevard
Motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead in Cullman County
One person dead after multi-vehicle wreck in Walker County
3 people are deceased after Friday morning wreck in Greene County
1 dead, 1 transported to hospital in car accident on Bankhead Hwy.
One killed In 12-vehicle crash
Video
UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead, 1 injured after fatal car wreck on Highway 67 in Cullman
12-year-old boy identified in Smith Lake boating accident
Video
Driver OK after 18-Wheeler crash in Deadman’s Curve causes major delays
Dora police officer injured after tree falls on his vehicle
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
ARCPoint Labs begins COVID-19 testing in Birmingham
Video