Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Abuse
Risk of domestic violence present during COVID-19 quarantine
Video
Elizabeth Smart talks about her kidnapping and the nonprofit that brought her to Birmingham
Video
Lawsuit: Miss. inmate had free weekends, made acid attack on wife
New Safety Measures to Prevent Pharmacy robberies and opioid diversion in Alabama
North Carolina bill would add convicted animal abusers to an online registry, same as sex offenders
More Abuse Headlines
Mother of 4-year-old allegedly abused by daycare worker speaks out
Video
Teen charged as an adult in the sexual torture of an 11-year-old
Cullman County adults charged with chemical endangerment after children test positive for meth
Bessemer man arrested on decade-old child abuse and sex abuse charges
Elizabeth Smart’s father visits Birmingham to raise awareness for child exploitation
Video
Etowah County woman charged with abusing two children
Video
Boaz man arrested for allegedly abusing 87-year-old female
Chicago Police reportedly investigating claims Dennis Edwards was abused before death
Shelby County man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing minor
As Franken’s support collapses, Democrats expect resignation
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation