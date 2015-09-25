Skip to content
Abandoned
Underground Birmingham visits abandoned, secret historic spots
Video
10 dogs seized in Homewood animal cruelty investigation
Video
Firefighter control house fire in Concord
Video
Abandoned Birmingham hospital raises concern, questions among neighbors
Video
Investigators waiting on lab results to determine fuel used in Ensley arsons
More Abandoned Headlines
Dog found injured, dehydrated in Jefferson County ditch gets adopted
Video
Eastern Valley Battalion Chief says overnight fire may have been intentional
Video
Birmingham fire crews put out abandoned house fire
Abandoned home on 14th Court North destroyed in morning fire
Video
Fire breaks out in abandoned home in Wylam early Monday
Video
Abandoned house on Lanett Avenue goes up in flames overnight, no injuries
Video
Crumbling structure catches fire, tricky battle for firefighters
Video
Newborn abandoned in Christmas nativity scene manger at NY church
Video
Teddy Bear Ride to benefit Big Oak Ranch
Video
Texas man builds train for stray dogs
Video
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Argument leads to shooting in Tuscaloosa, police searching for suspect