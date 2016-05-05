Skip to content
911
Jefferson County neighbors can now send a text message to 911
Pell City School system to offer active shooter training in light of Florida shooting
America celebrates Alabama history on anniversary of 1st ever 911 call
Tuscaloosa County hopes to add new jobs, efficiency with new 911 dispatch center
University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa team up to provide medical care with pilot program
AT&T customers currently can’t get through to 911
Inside the Birmingham 911 Radio Room
Advisory: Heavy smoke lingering from contained I-65 fires in Blount County
Texting to 911? Local jurisdictions to add text messaging capabilities
New college program hopes to fill 911 dispatcher gap
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Police: Missing 17-year-old found fatally stabbed in Montgomery
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew