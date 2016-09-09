Skip to content
9/11
Birmingham firefighters participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Alabama National Guard members reflect on 9/11 attacks
Video
9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication Ceremony to honor those who suffered and died from exposure to toxins
9/11 survivors request compensation expansion as funds begin to run dry
Video
Fultondale holds Patriot Day memorial service in honor of September 11th
Video
More 9/11 Headlines
City of Bessemer pays tribute to 9/11 terror attacks
Video
Alabama firefighters remembers first responders on 9/11
Video
Community gathers for Patriot Day ceremony, remembering September 11th
Video
Wounded Warrior Project helps vet during 9/11 anniversary
Alabaster firefighter starts The 911 Buddy Check Project after former coworker’s suicide
Video
Teen boy in Pennsylvania held on charges he shot sleeping mom, brother
From Italy to New Zealand, memorials abroad use 9/11 relics
They lived through Sept. 11; now they relive it for tourists
Now adults, children of 9/11 draw inspiration from tragedy
5,000+ have been diagnosed with cancers related to 9/11
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Police: Missing 17-year-old found fatally stabbed in Montgomery
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew