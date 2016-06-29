Skip to content
Birmingham
4th Of July
Man reportedly shot while trying to break up dispute between sister and brother-in-law
1 killed in early morning fire on 4th of July
AAA offering free towing on July 4th to keep impaired drivers off the road
Video
Join CBS 42 at American Village for the Independence Day 1776 celebration
Video
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks shows across central Alabama
More 4th Of July Headlines
Suspects light up stolen fireworks, store owner catches them
Video
Cash, merchandise stolen from fireworks business in Oneonta
Video
American Village gets Alabamians off the beaches and into history on July 4
Video
Authorities encourage families to be safe on the water
Video
Doctors urge cautious use of fireworks to avoid injuries
Video
Where to see fireworks, celebrate the 4th of July around Alabama
Man accused of groping at water park banned from Disney
Video
Tow for Life offers free towing service on 4th of July
Video
The American Village expects large crowds on 4th of July
Video
UAB doctors warn about fireworks injuries
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Argument leads to shooting in Tuscaloosa, police searching for suspect