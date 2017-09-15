Skip to content
16th Street Baptist Church
Urban Impact Birmingham hosting events all October to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness
Video
Joe Biden delivers speech on race in America during visit at 16th Street Baptist Church
Video
Funeral for bombing victim’s dad in church where she died
Twin girls direct documentary on Birmingham church bombing
Video
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration across the state
Video
The Latest: Protests and the E.J Bradford Jr. Prayer and Community Meeting
Video
Prayer & Justice for E.J. Bradford Junior community meeting tonight
Video
Sixteenth Street Baptist Church wins Partners in Preservation competition
3 days left to vote for historic 16th Street Baptist Church
Video
BBC Heart and Soul broadcast from 16th Street Baptist Church airs Sept. 15
Video
Community discusses the black church’s role in the Civil Rights Movement at Heart and Soul panel
Video
BBC Heart and Soul hosts panel in Birmingham with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson
Video
Leaders teach about hate crime during two-day conference
Video
54th Anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing
Video
54th Anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Police: Missing 17-year-old found fatally stabbed in Montgomery
Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,241 cases, 75 deaths
Video
Argument leads to shooting in Tuscaloosa, police searching for suspect