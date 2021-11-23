You’re on! Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors keep Iron Bowl wager alive

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — For the 17th year in a row, the mayors of Tuscaloosa and Auburn will engage in a friendly wager on the results of the Iron Bowl.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced he and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders agreed to terms on the annual match-up between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. If the Crimson Tide pulls off a victory, Anders will donate $100 to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If the Tigers grab an upset, Maddox will make an equal donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County.

This tradition began back in 2005 in Maddox’s first year as mayor with former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. Maddox is 9-7 in these wagers. Alabama has opened up as a 19.5+ favorite over Auburn.

The 86th edition of the Iron Bowl will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Saturday. You can watch it live at 2:30 p.m. on CBS 42.