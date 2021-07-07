World Games only 365 days away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)-The countdown is on: only 365 days until the World Games gets underway in Birmingham.

In one year, the largest international sporting event to occur in the history of Alabama will get underway in the Magic City.

“It’s a great coming-out party for the state of Alabama and for the city of Birmingham as we come out of this pandemic to have full venues again next July tickets will go fast but it’s a great moment to be able to watch incredible athletes on a global stage,” said Nick Sellers, CEO the World Games 2022.

The World Games is expected to draw in around 3,600 athletes as they participate in more than 30 different sports.

“So, it’s a really big moment for us we expect over half a billion people from over 100 counties to be here and we just can’t wait to have the world here to showcase this incredible new community that is coming together,” said Sellers.

It’s been a team effort between public and private partnerships to bring the international sporting event to the city of Birmingham.

“We have over 40 sponsors, over 30 million dollars investments from the corporate community to help make this a once in a lifetime,” said Sellers.

“There are so many different organizations pulling their own weight and we are going to highlight the various partners in time,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin of the City of Birmingham.

The eleven-day event will also leave a lasting impact on businesses throughout the metro area.

“We expect over 250 million dollars in economic impact for our community which is a big deal it will set Birmingham up for big events in the future,” said Sellers.

“Also, for small businesses that will benefit from this type of exposure from this number of athletes and people that will be traveling here what a great opportunity so I’m a small business owner myself anytime the world gets a chance to see what you do it’s a great opportunity for our folks,” said Alabama State Representative Merika Coleman.

In August, the World Games is expected to make another big announcement where they will be revealing the World Game medals.

Click here for World Games tickets.