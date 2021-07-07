World Games tickets go on sale today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today marks one year until the World Games begin in Birmingham, and tickets go on sale starting this morning.

World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers will speak at a press conference at 11 a.m. alongside Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin and Hoover mayor Frank Brocato. They’re expected to introduce mascots and announce musical artists who will perform during opening and closing ceremonies. Sellers told CBS 42 that Bootsey Collins of Parliament Funk will serve as the emcee for the ceremonies. Country music star Sara Evans also will perform.

The World Games originally were scheduled to begin this month, but were rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sellers expects spectators from around the world to attend the games next year.

“I think it’s going to ultimately end up being the world’s biggest sports party next July,” he said. “All eyes in the international sporting community turn to Birmingham right after the Tokyo Olympics at the end of this summer.”

You can buy tickets starting at 11 a.m. on the World Games 2022 website.