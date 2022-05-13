BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the World Games are searching for “enthusiastic, engaging and talented” entertainers to audition for their Hype Squad.

The Hype Squad will be a volunteer position with duties including but not limited to rolling and tossing t-shirts, holding hand signs, starting cheers, tossing frisbees, performing basic dance moves and interacting with mascots during the games.

Auditions for the squad will be held at Homewood High School on May 26 at 5 p.m. and May 27 at 10 a.m. Attendance is only needed at one date to be considered. Prior dance, cheer, or entertainer experience is not required.

To audition, you must have open availability from July 7-17 and be 16 years of age or older.

Additional information regarding tryouts can be found here.