BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games Birmingham Organizing Committee will be showcasing artwork from nine Alabama high school students on May 20. Students will receive recognition, cash prizes and sponsor merchandise.

The event will be held at Vinegar Contemporary at 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Each student designed artwork using one of three themes: The World is coming, Sustainability, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The designs will be sold as posters and limited edition t-shirts.

All proceeds will go to Birmingham Promise, a nonprofit organization that offers Birmingham students college scholarships and a chance to gain work experience through internships and apprenticeships.