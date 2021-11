BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re just over eight months away from the start of the World Games in the Birmingham.

This week, competition managers from around the world are in Birmingham preparing for the big event.

The Birmingham organizing committee is meeting with the managers to go over schedules, rules, accommodations, and medical services. They also took a look at the venues for the games.

The World Games are set to begin on July 7, 2022.