BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After the Fourth of July holiday and as the World Games are underway, COVID cases are up this week in Jefferson County.

A spokesperson with JCDH said Jefferson County is averaging over a seven day period of around 350-360 cases of COVID-19 per day. For the week of July 4th, Jefferson County was averaging around 300-310 cases of COVID-19 per day. Hospitalizations across the state have increased from 485 people hospitalized on July 4, to 626 people hospitalized on July 11.

The World Games has several COVID-19 precautions in place for athletes, like mandatory vaccinations and required testing when symptomatic.

A communications spokesperson for Team Germany told CBS 42 their team had to make the difficult decision to pull out of the Flag Football event after several players and coaching staff tested positive.

“Technically they would have had enough players to start on the field, but the decision was just made for the health of all the players and the safety to pull out,” said Team Germany Communications Spokesperson Felix Wolf.

The World Games contracted companies to keep venues clean and help curb the spread.

Malek Kimble runs Germ Away Pros out of Hoover. He said he was excited to use his company’s technology and cleaning solutions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at ten of the World Games venues.

“We use electrostatic machines and that is a machine that we use to spray and it kind of just magnetizes the chemical that we use,” said Kimble.

The cleaning chemicals Germ Away Pros use specifically target the COVID-19 virus. They sanitize high traffic areas like bathrooms and stadium seating.

“The normal way that we used to clean is not the way that we clean now so we have to make sure that we do a very thorough process,” Kimble explained.