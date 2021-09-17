World Games and local partners working to keep athletes and fans safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — With the World Game less than 10 months away, organizers and local leaders are taking steps to ensure the thousands of athletes and fans will be safe at the games.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with World Games organizers and City of Birmingham law enforcement officials, held an exercise this week to simulate response plans around hypothetical public safety incidents when the World Games are in progress.

“Today’s exercise was just one of the many examples of the planning and coordination that takes place long before the games to keep fans and athletes safe,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security David Mussington. “Everyone has a role to play, and CISA looks forward to continuing to work with our partners throughout the region as we do our part to ensure the games are safe and secure.”

The World Games will take place July 7-17 at more than a dozen venues in the Birmingham area.

“Elite athletes from all over the world will be coming to Birmingham for The World Games 2022 to compete for gold in 34 sports at 14 different venues around the greater metropolitan area. Thousands will be participating in and watching these exciting events, and their safety is our top priority,” said Jay Kasten, Chief Operating Officer for The World Games 2022. “This exercise was an excellent opportunity to work with our federal, state and community partners as we all prepare to make The World Games 2022 an inspiring, memorable and safe experience.”