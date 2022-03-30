BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 will be partnering with Microsoft to promote Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as its Historically Black Community Colleges.

The announcement by the World Games and the tech company will officially be made at Miles College Thursday morning.

Few details on the partnership have been released at this time but officials from both organizations as we all Miles College President Bobbie Knight will be in attendance.

The World Games 2022 will take over Birmingham from July 7-17.

You can watch the official announcement Thursday in the video player above starting at 11:30 a.m.