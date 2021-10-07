World Games 2022 CEO on UAB’s first game at new stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers released a statement celebrating the opening of Protective Stadium with UAB playing Liberty University in the new stadium’s first game.

“The unveiling of Protective Stadium is a thrilling moment for the entire city,” Sellers said. “Birmingham now has a state-of-the-art venue that will be an economic engine for downtown, and it will be truly amazing to see the stadium filled with fans. We can’t wait to welcome the world to Protective Stadium in 2022 for the World Games.”

Protective Stadium will play host to The World Games Opening Ceremony on July 7, 2022, as well as the closing ceremony on July 17.

