BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the World Games has banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the games this summer in Birmingham.

The board of directors of the World Games 2022 voted to ban the athletes after the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommended the same action earlier Monday morning. Both FIFA and UEFA, two of the world’s largest governing bodies of soccer, suspended all Russian-based teams from international competition.

The move comes as Russia continues to invade parts of Ukraine. In an effort to deescalate the crisis, the United States and several countries have put sanctions on Russia.

Before the decision by the board was made, Russia had planned on sending 69 athletes in 27 different events this summer while Belarus would have been represented by 11 athletes in nine events.

On Friday, the World Games 2022 released a statement to CBS 42 on the impact the Russia-Ukraine crisis would have on the events.

“Officials with The World Games 2022 are following developments in Ukraine and hoping for a peaceful diplomatic solution. We will remain in close communication with our international partners, as well as appropriate government officials. The grave situation in Ukraine rightfully overshadows any impact on The World Games 2022, and we will closely monitor this situation.” World Games 2022

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her approval of the World Games 20022’s decision to ban the athletes saying, “Alabama is praying for and standing with #Ukraine.”

World Games CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the decision.

