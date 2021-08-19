World Games 2022 announces all competition venues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 announced all 14 of the Birmingham community venues that will host competitions for the games next July.
The World Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham from July 7-17. Over 3,000 athletes will participate in 34 different sports throughout the event.
“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”
Below is a full list of venues and what competitions they will be hosting:
- Avondale Park – Archery
- Barber Motorsports Park – Drone Racing, Canopy Piloting
- Birmingham Crossplex – Inline Hockey, Artistic Roller Skating, Speed Skating, Wheelchair Rugby, Lifesaving, Finswimming, Canoe Polo
- Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex – DanceSport, Gymnastics, Bowling, Korfball, Floorball, Powerlifting, Billiards
- Birmingham Southern College – Fistball, Orienteering (sprint), Karate, Wushu, Ju-Jitsu Boutwell Auditorium – Sumo, Kickboxing, Muaythai
- Hoover Metropolitan Complex – Softball
- John Carrol Catholic High School – Flying Disc
- Legion Field – Flag Football
- Oak Mountain State Park – Waterski/Wakeboard, Canoe Marathon, Orienteering (Middle Distance)
- Protective Stadium – Opening and Closing Ceremonies
- Railroad Park – Duathlon, Orienteering (Sprint Relay)
- Sloss Furnaces – Sport Climbing, DanceSport (Breaking), Gymnastics (Parkour), Beach Handball
- University of Alabama at Birmingham – Lacrosse, Racquetball, Squash, Flying Disc, Tug of War, Boules Sports