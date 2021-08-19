World Games 2022 announces all competition venues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 announced all 14 of the Birmingham community venues that will host competitions for the games next July.

The World Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham from July 7-17. Over 3,000 athletes will participate in 34 different sports throughout the event.

“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”

Below is a full list of venues and what competitions they will be hosting: