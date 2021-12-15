Wind Creek Hospitality announced as official resort and casino partner of World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Wind Creek Hospitality was announced as the official resort and casino partner of the World Games 2022.

“We take great pride in announcing this meaningful partnership with Wind Creek Hospitality,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “There are just a little more than 200 days before the Opening Ceremony, and this announcement shows we continue building positive momentum toward delivering a world-class event that will showcase Birmingham and Alabama to visitors from around the globe.”

The World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17 and, according to a news release, is expected to draw 500,000 spectators.

“We want Wind Creek to be part of our communities and the events that make them special. The World Games 2022 is big for Alabama and throughout the event there will be many winning moments that we look forward to seeing as they take place,” said Wind Creek Hospitality CEO and President Jay Dorris.