BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 and the city of Birmingham unveiled the new transit system for the international sporting event.

The system, dubbed “Ride the Line,” comes in partnership with the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority and is designed to bring fans to and from the venues where the games will take place this summer for free.

This comes after the city announced dozens of road closures across Birmingham to help accommodate the games. The closures and World Games begin in early July.

The free service will feature air-conditioned shuttles from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 7-17 on three fixture lines: green, red and blue. A central hub where all three lines meet will be located on 22nd Street North and Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

Normal day-to-day BJCTA routes will still be operating during this time. More information on the routes and how to plan your trip can be found by clicking here.

You can watch the full introductory press conference in the video player above.