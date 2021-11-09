WATCH: World Games CEO talks preparation for the 2022 event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just 240 days until athletes from around the globe arrive in the magic city to compete in the 2022 World Games.

Nick Sellers, the World Games CEO, joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the status of the event and what still needs to be done before athletes arrive in Birmingham. From security to transportation, to continuing their market push for the event, Sellers believes this event will be one for the ages.

As world qualifiers continue, the athlete list will soon become official. Sellers expects at least 400 Team USA Olympic-level athletes to compete in the World Games 2022. Sellers is also preparing for athletes from around the world to arrive in Birmingham, but wants to ensure they meet the coronavirus mandates set by the CDC.

Sellers said this will be one of the first in-person events of this size since the pandemic started last year.

The World Games week long event kicks off in the magic city on July 7, 2022. For more World Games 2022 coverage, click here.

Nick Sellers full interview can be watched in the video player above.