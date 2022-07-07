BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 is holding a “Let the Games Begin!” celebrations Thursday at 1 p.m. to mark the beginning of the World Games.

The event is expected to include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers, a Native American tribal blessing and other special guests.

The celebration will take place on the stage in The World Games Plaza at City Walk BHAM.

Additionally, CBS 42 will televise the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium Thursday at 8 pm without commercial interruption.