WATCH: 2021 World Games announces Sgt. Noah Galloway as honorary co-chair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former U.S. Army Sergeant Noah Galloway has been named an honorary co-chair of the 2022 World Games.

Galloway, a Birmingham native who was also a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015, was named during a special press conference held Thursday. Drummond Company, Inc. has also been named as the presenting Sponsor of the World Games 2022 Disability and Inclusion Initiative.

Galloway lost part of his left arm and leg while serving a tour in Iraq back in 2005. Since leaving the Army, he has served as a motivational speaker.