BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the preparations began for the World Games 2022, CBS 42’s Chris Breece and Sherri Jackson covered everything leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

Reporter Michael Clark joined them live to discuss the events that have led up to the World Games coming to the Magic City.

Breece and Jackson made explained the event’s heightened level of security. They also talked with sports reporter Taylor Kauffman to discuss how the different athletes and coaches have prepared for the next ten days.

Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners Band will be performing during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the World Games. Band director Ken Bodiford spoke about the honor of being a part of the show with his members.

COVID-19 testing locations and cases in the state are mentioned, due to the influx of people the World Games will bring together. Also, flag football makes its debut for the first time in the World Games this year and is vying to be accepted as an Olympic sport.

Birmingham doctors discuss how they have cared for athletes around the world and how they are ready to assist World Games athletes. Also, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is opening a new exhibit for children geared towards the topic of the World Games, discussing racial inequality in sports throughout history.

Former Alabama softball player and Olympic Silver Medalist Haylie McCleney talks with CBS 42 about how it feels to represent Team USA in the World Games.

Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell talks about his role in bringing the World Games to the Magic City with Breece and Jackson.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers discusses how it feels to play a major role in the active workings of the World Games.

Artistic director for the World Games Henry Panion discusses the difference music genres and performers picked to perform live in Protective Stadium with CBS 42.