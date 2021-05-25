UAB hosting several World Games events across campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are counting down the days until the world games right here in Birmingham next summer. Now, it has been announced that UAB will host several locations across campus.

BBVA field will host lacrosse, while tug of war will be at uab’s track and field facilities. Racquetball and squash will take place at the University Recreation Center.

“I would define the world games as the new generation of international sports,” World Games CEO Nick Sellers said. “There is some thing for everybody. It is a great atmosphere, huge opportunity for a full venues, first time since the pandemic international sports on American soil.”

The World Games will be held next summer between July 7 to July 17 in Birmingham.